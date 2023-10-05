USD/JPY catches fresh bids following an intraday dip to 148.25, albeit lacks follow-through. Intervention fears turn out to be the only factor holding back bulls from placing fresh bets. The technical …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Recovers early lost ground, struggles to capitalize on move beyond 149.00 - October 5, 2023
- USD/JPY: At 150, a market reaction can occur that looks like an intervention – Commerzbank - October 5, 2023
- USD/JPY recovers a few pips from daily low, finds some support near 148.00 mark - October 4, 2023