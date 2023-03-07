USD/JPY holds onto the week-start recovery as it prints mild gains around 136.10 during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Yen pair justifies the previous day’s upside break of a three-day-old …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Recovery needs validation from 136.50 hurdle - March 6, 2023
- USD/JPY fluctuates at around 135.90s ahead of Powell’s speech - March 6, 2023
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Powell Is Focus Of Attention - March 6, 2023