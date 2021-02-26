The set-up supports prospects for a move towards the channel hurdle near the 105.75 area. Any weakness below the 106.00 mark might still be seen as an opportunity for bullish traders. The USD/JPY pair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Refreshes multi-month tops near mid-106.00s, bullish bias remains - February 26, 2021
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Testing Important Zone; Weakens Under 105.733, Strengthens Over 105.848 - February 26, 2021
- USD/JPY Forecast: Bulls maintain the pressure, 107.00 at sight - February 26, 2021