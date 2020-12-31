USD/JPY Price Analysis: Remains vulnerable near two-week lows, around 103.00 mark

USD/JPY was seen consolidating its losses near two-week lows, around 103.00 mark. The formation of a descending channel points to a well-established bearish trajectory. The pair seems vulnerable to …
