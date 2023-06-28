Meanwhile, the stated wedge’s top line of near 144.20 guards the USD/JPY pair’s immediate upside ahead of the October 2022 low of 145.10. Following that, the theoretical target of 145.70 and the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Rising wedge, Japan intervention fears prod Yen pair buyers at 144.00 - June 28, 2023
- USD/INR Price Analysis: Indian Rupee justifies Tuesday’s Doji to tease buyers around 82.00 - June 28, 2023
- USD/JPY trades with modest intraday losses, below 144.00 amid intervention fears - June 27, 2023