USD/JPY picks up bids to pare BOJ-inflicted losses during three-day winning streak. Bearish chart formation, overbought RSI conditions challenge further upside. Sellers need validation from 50-HMA …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Rising wedge, overbought RSI probe recovery below 133.00 - December 22, 2022
- USD/JPY consolidates above bear cycle lows in firm US dollar environment - December 22, 2022
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Anticipation Of US Growth Figure - December 22, 2022