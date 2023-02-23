USD/JPY renews intraday low near 134.70 during early Thursday as it prints the first daily loss in five heading into the European session. In doing so, the Yen pair remains depressed inside a one-week …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Slides towards 134.50 support confluence, rising wedge in focus - February 22, 2023
- USD/JPY pokes 135.00 as Fed talks, China-Russia ties join sluggish yields on Japan holiday - February 22, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears are on the prowl - February 22, 2023