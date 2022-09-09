USD/JPY Price Analysis: Snaps 10-day uptrend as bears approach 143.00

USD/JPY remains pressured around intraday low near 143.60 during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yen pair prints the first daily loss in 11 days while extending the mid-week pullback from the …
