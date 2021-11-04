USD/JPY Price Analysis: Steady around 113.75, trapped within the 113.50-114.20 range

USD/JPY slumps during the day, despite broad US dollar strength across the board. Lower US T-bond yields weighed on the USD/JPY pair, benefiting the Japanese yen. USD/JPY: Bullish above 114.00, …
