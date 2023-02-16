USD/JPY hit a weekly high of 134.46 but retraced toward the 134.10 area. USD/JPY Price Analysis: Negative divergence between oscillators and price action could pave the way for downside action. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Struggles at weekly highs, retraces back to 134.10s - February 16, 2023
- USD/JPY outlook: Weaker than expected US data add to positive outlook - February 16, 2023
- USD/JPY: At risk of a deeper corrective recovery to 136.67/86 – Credit Suisse - February 16, 2023