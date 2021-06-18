USD/JPY witnessed good two-way price moves on Friday, though lacked any firm direction. The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for a further appreciating move. A sustained break …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Struggles for direction, flat-lined above 110.00 mark
USD/JPY witnessed good two-way price moves on Friday, though lacked any firm direction. The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for a further appreciating move. A sustained break …