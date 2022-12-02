The USD/JPY retraced from daily highs of 120 pips, as the USD is being offered. USD/JPY: Daily close below the 200-DMA opens the door for a drop to 131.70s. The US Dollar (USD) gave away its earlier …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Stumbles below 134.00 and the 200-DMA on soft USD - December 2, 2022
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast – US Dollar Plunges Against Yen - December 2, 2022
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Bounces From the 200-Day EMA - December 2, 2022