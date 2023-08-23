USD/JPY retraced its earlier weekly gains, as the pair printed losses of 0.72% on Wednesday, courtesy of falling US bond yields, as US economic data was soft. As Thursday’s Asian session begins, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Stumbles below 145.00 amid falling US bond yields as the pair turns bearish - August 23, 2023
- Japanese Yen Makes a U-Turn, Will USD/JPY Extend Lower from Here? - August 23, 2023
- Usd/Jpy Technical Analysis: Monitoring Japan’s Plans - August 23, 2023