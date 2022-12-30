USD/JPY drops 0.70% on risk aversion and a softer US Dollar. USD/JPY Price Analysis: Downward biased, could extend its losses below 130.00, towards May lows around 126.00. The USD/JPY is falling for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Stumbles to fresh weekly lows around 132.10s - December 30, 2022
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast – US Dollar Giving Up Gains Again - December 30, 2022
- USD/JPY Pulled Back Towards The 133 Level - December 30, 2022