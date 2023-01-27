USD/JPY bulls need to commit at the daily support structure near a 61.8% ratio of the recent bullish impulse. Should the US Dollar break higher into the 102s DXY, then the 132.00 area and beyond will …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: The bears are running into major support ahead of key US data - January 26, 2023
- USD/JPY leaves 130.00 behind as upbeat Tokyo CPI pleases BoJ hawks ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation - January 26, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Re-testing weekly highs, shy of the 20-DMA - January 26, 2023