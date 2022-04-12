USD/JPY Price Analysis: To consolidate as a doji looms near the YTD highs around 125.70

Despite the positive correlation with US Treasury yields, the USD/JPY consolidates in the 125.30-70 range. USD/JPY Price Forecast: The bias remains upwards, but a doji near the YTD highs might open …
