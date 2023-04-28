The USD/JPY resumed its uptrend after the release of inflation data in the US. On its way north, the price jumped more than 200 pips in the day, and it had opened the door to test the YTD high at 137.91. Nevertheless, buyers must reclaim some resistance levels before challenging the YTD high.
