USD/JPY licks its wounds around 129.40 as it seesaws near an intraday low during early Thursday. In doing so, the Yen pair consolidates the latest losses as a two-day losing streak. Even so, the quote …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Weekly triangle advocates volatility expansion, 128.50 is the key - January 25, 2023
- USD/JPY: We see less scope for Yen depreciation in the short-term – Goldman Sachs - January 25, 2023
- USD/JPY declines towards 129.00 as USD Index looks to crack further ahead of US GDP - January 25, 2023