USD/JPY remains indecisive after a volatile move, probes two-day downtrend. BoJ Governor Nominee Ueda flashes mixed signals to fuel recent activity. Sustained trading beyond 200-HMA, one-week-old …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Whipsaws within key HMA envelope below 135.00 on BoJ cues - February 23, 2023
- JPY Mixed as Traders Digest BOJ Governor-Nominee Ueda’s Remarks - February 23, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Justifies bearish spinning top candlestick to drop towards 1.3500 - February 23, 2023