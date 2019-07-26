USD/JPY rallied overnight and has stalled ahead of key US data today. Beyond the 109.00 level, the pair could extend its advance toward the 110.00 figure. USD/JPY shot up from 108.04 to a high of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Price consolidates close to New york highs in Asia ahead of US GDP - July 25, 2019
- EUR/JPY Price Chart: Outside-day Reversal Off Key Support Post-ECB - July 25, 2019
- USD/JPY Analysis: nearing July’s high - July 25, 2019