USD/JPY price has failed so far today to clear the resistance around $106. Overall, the U.S. dollar climbed against the Euro and Swiss franc as the fiscal incentives in the United States and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY price fails at $106 as U.S. – China tensions escalate - August 10, 2020
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY recovery lacks traction, 21-EMA offers stiff resistance - August 10, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Heading Towards Resistance - August 10, 2020