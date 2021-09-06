USD/JPY Price Forecast – Dollar Continues to Sit at The ¥110 Region

The US dollar has rallied a bit during the Monday session as we had what would be classified as a quiet day. The US and Canada were celebrating Labor Day, which meant less liquidity.
