USD/JPY fails to extend the rebound beyond 106.10/15 so far. Price action keeps looking to the broad risk appetite trends. Alternating risk appetite trends fail to sustain extra gains in USD/JPY, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Forecast: Target is now at the 106.50 area - October 8, 2020
- USD/JPY Daily Forecast – Attempt To Settle Above 106.00 - October 8, 2020
- USD/JPY could attempt a move to 106.50 – UOB - October 8, 2020