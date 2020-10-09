USD/JPY Price Forecast: The 55-day SMA holds the downside… for now

EUR/USD is advancing above 1.1750 as the White House opened the door to fresh negotiations with Democrats on a large fiscal stimulus package. Rising eurozone COVID-19 cases are weighing on the common …
