The US dollar has rallied significantly during the trading session on Friday to break above the ¥134 level. By doing so, the market looks as if it’s ready to continue its overall uptrend.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – The US Dollar Continues to Power Against Yen - June 17, 2022
- USD/JPY reclaims 105.00 US T-bond yields push higher - June 17, 2022
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Mr. Kuroda declines an invitation to the rate party - June 17, 2022