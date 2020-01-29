USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Awaits Direction Against Japanese Yen

The US dollar has filled the gap from the open on Monday, so it’s very likely that we will then go looking towards the ¥110 level, which would be an area that will attract a lot of attention because …
