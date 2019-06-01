The US dollar has broken down rather significantly during the trading session on Friday, slicing through the ¥109 level. By doing so it looks very likely that we will continue to reach down towards …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US dollar breaks down against yen - June 1, 2019
- USD/JPY Challenges Trendline Support on Risk-Off Trading - May 31, 2019
- USD/JPY is a fraction from the late-January low - May 31, 2019