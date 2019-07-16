The US dollar broke higher during the trading session on Tuesday, breaking above the top of the inverted hammer that forms for the Monday session. By doing so, it shows signs of strength and we could …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY Price Forecast – US dollar breaks minor resistance
The US dollar broke higher during the trading session on Tuesday, breaking above the top of the inverted hammer that forms for the Monday session. By doing so, it shows signs of strength and we could …