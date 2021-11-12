The US dollar has rallied initially during the trading session on Wednesday but gave back early gains in Asia to show a bit of hesitation.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Crosses key hurdle to poke monthly top above 114.00, bulls in charge - November 11, 2021
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Build Flag - November 11, 2021
- USD/JPY steadfast around 114.00 level, US inflation worry investors - November 11, 2021