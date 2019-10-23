The US dollar has chopped around back and forth during the trading session on Wednesday, as the market is testing the crucial 200 EMA. This is an indicator that a lot of the longer-term traders out …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Continues To Chop Against Japanese Yen - October 23, 2019
- USD/JPY Analysis: bulls keep defending their stance - October 23, 2019
- USD/JPY: Scope for any sustained move higher is limited – MUFG - October 23, 2019