The US dollar has gone slightly soft during the trading session on Wednesday as we continue to hang around the ¥114 level. This is an area that will continue to be important.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Consolidate Against Japanese Currency - November 3, 2021
- TITLE: USD/JPY pops back above 114.00 in advance of Fed announcement, aided by strong US data duo - November 3, 2021
- BUZZ-COMMENT-ADP, ISM feed USD/JPY gains, Treasury yield rise pre-Fed - November 3, 2021