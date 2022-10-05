The US dollar initially fell on Wednesday but turned around to show signs of life again as we continue to grind away at the Japanese yen. The ¥145 level has been a tough barrier to crack.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY rises above 144.50 as US yields stretch higher - October 5, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Grind Against the Yen - October 5, 2022
- USD/JPY fails several times to jump above 145.00, NZD/USD gathers bullish traction [Video] - October 5, 2022