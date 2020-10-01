The US dollar has shown itself to be rather resilient against the Japanese yen during the trading session on Thursday, but quite frankly this is a market that has been respecting the 50 day EMA for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Grind Against Yen - October 1, 2020
- USD/JPY climbs to fresh daily highs above 105.60 despite broad USD weakness - October 1, 2020
- USD/JPY: The drift higher seems to be slowing now [Video] - October 1, 2020