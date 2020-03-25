The US dollar rallied a bit during the trading session again on Wednesday, as the ¥112 level looms large just above. If the market can finally break through there, it will obviously go much higher, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Power Higher - March 25, 2020
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over 111.476, Weakens Under 110.726 - March 25, 2020
- USD/JPY sits near 1-month tops, around mid-111.00s - March 25, 2020