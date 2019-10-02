The US dollar has continued to see a lot of choppiness against the Japanese yen which makes quite a bit of sense considering that the market would behave like that due to the fact that the global …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US dollar drifts lower - October 2, 2019
- USD/JPY Analysis: decline set to continue below 106.80 - October 2, 2019
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US dollar pressing resistance - October 2, 2019