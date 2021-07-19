The US dollar fell hard against the Japanese yen during the trading session on Monday, as we have seen a rush towards safety. That being the case, it looks as if we are more “risk off” at this point.
USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Falls Against Yen In Safety Bid
