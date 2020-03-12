The US dollar initially fell during the trading session on Thursday, reaching down towards the ¥103 level before bouncing a bit. At this point, the market looks as if it is going to try to bounce from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Finding Support After Initially Falling Against Yen - March 12, 2020
- USD/JPY: Fresh lows in the coming weeks – Westpac - March 12, 2020
- USD/JPY Forex Signal: Yen Advancing on Risk-Off Sentiment - March 11, 2020