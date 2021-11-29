USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Gaps Higher to Kick Off the Week

The US dollar has gapped higher to kick off the trading session on Monday, dipped to reach down towards the 50 day EMA, only to turn around and show signs of life again.
