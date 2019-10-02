The US dollar has rallied a bit during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching towards the 50% Fibonacci retracement level, and perhaps more importantly the 200 day EMA above there. The 200 day …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY Price Forecast – US dollar pressing resistance
The US dollar has rallied a bit during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching towards the 50% Fibonacci retracement level, and perhaps more importantly the 200 day EMA above there. The 200 day …