The US dollar has pulled back a bit against the Japanese yen ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting. By doing so, the market looks as if it is looking for buyers.
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Flirts with weekly low, around 147.00 mark ahead of FOMC - November 2, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Pulls Back Ahead of Federal Reserve Meeting - November 2, 2022
- USD/JPY to trade above 150.00 sustainably – Credit Suisse - November 2, 2022
