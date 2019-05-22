The US dollar has pulled back just a bit against the Japanese yen during trading on Wednesday, as we approach a major gap at the ¥111 level. That of course is something that quite common in the Forex …
USD/JPY Price Forecast – US dollar pulls back slightly
