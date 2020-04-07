USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Rallies to Kickoff Week

The US dollar rallied a bit against the Japanese yen to kick off the week, breaking above the ¥109 level. At this point, it’s very likely that we are going to see noisy trading to say the least.
