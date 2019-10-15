USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Runs Into 200 Day EMA

The US dollar has gone back and forth against the Japanese yen during trading on Monday, as the 200 day EMA has offered far too much in the way of resistance to get above. By doing so, it shows that …
