I suspect that the next move in the USD/JPY pair will be dictated by Donald Trump. While I anticipate a relatively quiet next day or so, Monday could be truly interesting.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Sideways Against Japanese Yen Again - December 26, 2019
- USD/JPY Forecast: Bulls preparing for a breakout - December 26, 2019
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Kuroda Signals Readiness to Increase Monetary Stimulus - December 26, 2019