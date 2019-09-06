The US dollar initially tried to rally against the Japanese yen during the trading session on Friday, which of course featured the jobs number. At this point, the market looks very likely to reenter …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US dollar struggles at resistance against Japanese yen - September 6, 2019
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US dollar rallies for the week - September 6, 2019
- USD/JPY Forecast: Can optimism prevail? Trade comments and the consumer hold the key - September 6, 2019