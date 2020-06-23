USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Tanks Against Japanese Yen

The US dollar has initially tried to rally during the trading session on Tuesday but gave back the gains almost immediately as the market sold off drastically in a major “risk off” type of situation.
