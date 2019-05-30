USD/JPY: Price holds steady in Tokyo, awaits U.S. GDP data

USD/JPY is flat in the Asia session, awaiting a catalyst as markets absorb trade war risks. USD/JPY stands at 109.59 between a range of 109.52/64. Risk-off flows were the play overnight following the …
