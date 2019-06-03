USD/JPY: Price stablises in consolidative markets

USD/JPY steady in Tokyo following major risk-off slide. USD/JPY trades at 108.24, trading between 108.17/34. USD/JPY has established in Asia at the start of the week in markets that are consolidating …
