The US Dollar broke a crucial resistance near 108.40 against the Japanese Yen. USD/JPY remains well supported near 108.40 and 108.00. EUR/USD climbed higher sharply and broke the key 1.1060 resistance …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Primed For More Upsides In Near Term - October 31, 2019
- USD/JPY: Piercing the 50-DMA and trendline resistance - October 31, 2019
- USD/JPY Leaves Blood on the Street Heading into Halloween Night - October 31, 2019