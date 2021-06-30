USD/JPY holds lower ground, drops for the fifth consecutive day. Coronavirus woes, mixed Fedspeak weigh on the quote ahead of US ADP. Japan calendar prints came out positive but gained fewer accolades …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/JPY prints five-day downtrend around 110.50 even as US Treasury yields dribble - June 30, 2021
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY extends weakness for the 5th straight session, focus on US ADP data for further impetus - June 30, 2021
- USD/JPY remains directionless near 110.50 post mixed Japan data - June 29, 2021